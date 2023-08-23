From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Groups under the aegis of Northern Civil Society Group, NCSG, have passed vote of confidence on the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission, Engineer Gbenga Komolafe for his outstanding performances, since he assumed leadership of the commission.

The groups made the disclosure in a Press conference held on Wednesday and noted that his exceptional leadership and outstanding capacity to deliver on the job as the CEO, as well as his unwavering commitment and dedication to transforming the Nigeria petroleum industry was the reason for the passage of vote of confidence on him.

Spokesperson of the groups, Ochachangolo Armstrong Adah, said, the group is an amalgam of over twenty groups from the Northern Nigeria, jointly took the decision, after examining waves of sponsored propaganda against the person and leadership of Mr. Komolafe.

Armstrong Adah disclosed that on discreet investigations into the matters raised against him,they discovered “that the claims were fabricated and sponsored by mischief makers, power mongers, and those seeking to unseat him for their self-seeking reasons”.

” It has become imperative for us to address this issue as a matter of urgency and to set the records straight. Internal issues of ministries, departments, and agencies should be handled with ethical conduct and professionalism, as expected by global best practices.

” It is disheartening to witness the use of false allegations and smear campaigns to tarnish the reputation of an individual who has dedicated his time and efforts to the betterment of nation’s petroleum industry.

” His contribution to the petroleum industry is invaluable. His visionary leadership has helped shaped and elevate the oil and gas industry in Nigeria. Under his guidance, the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission has witnessed significant milestones and achievements.

“His strategic initiatives and policies have fostered transparency, accountability, and efficiency within the sector.

“Komolafe’s relentless pursuit of excellence and profit has resulted in the implementation of groundbreaking reforms that have positively impacted the industry. Worthy of note is his role in the privatisation of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation into a Limited Liability outfit basically to increase the revenue base of the federal government.

“His focus on attracting foreign investments, promoting local content development, and ensuring sustainable environmental friendly practices has positioned Nigeria as a leading player in the global petroleum market.

“We have, as representatives of the northern civil society groups, closely monitored the progress made under Mr. Komolafe’s leadership and can boldly admit that it is not only fair but in tandem with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“We have witnessed firsthand the positive changes he has brought to the industry that led to some far reaching decisions being taken by the Federal Government with the prospects to rebound and stabilise the Nigerian economy in the nearest future. His commitment to eradicating corruption, promoting fair business practices, and protecting the interests of all stakeholders is commendable” He enumerated

The spoke man therefore urged Nigerians to disregard the baseless allegations against Mr. Komolafe and to focus on supporting his gradual, yet optimistic agenda for the petroleum industry .

The spokesperson added that the coalition of northern civil society organisations, stand united in their support for Engineer Gbenga Komolafe, insisting that he has remained the best person in ensuring the growth and sustainability of the upstream petroleum industry.

Meanwhile, some groups that endorsed the statement include: Centre For Ethical Conduct Orientation and Empowerment, Democracy Witness, Northern Youth Element Council, Middle-belt patriotic mandate, Arewa Mandate, Coalition of North Central youth, Northern Elites