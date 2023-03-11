by David

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Zonal Secretary North West of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bello Muhammad Goronyo, has urged the youths on the need for them to come out en mass to vote for the candidates of the party during the governorship and Houses of Assembly elections scheduled for March 18.

Goronyo, who is also the North West Director of Youth Mobilisation of APC Presidential Campaign Council, while appreciating the youths for their enormous contributions and the role they played in the victory of Asiwaju/Shettima emergence, further appealed to them to put more effort into ensuring that they come out en mass and vote APC governorship candidates and State Assembly members.

This was contained in a statement on Saturday by the APC chieftain.

He stressed that “youths being agents of positive change can make it happen so that the President-Elect and his running mate can conveniently put up a formidable team that will implement their renewed hope Manifestoes to the Nigerian people”.

Goronyo emphasised that the youths as vanguards for the protection of, “our democracy should not allow themselves to be used negatively but should occupy their rightful space as agents of positive change.

“They should also be a vanguard for the protection of our democracy and never allow themselves to be used by desperate and overzealous politicians whose aim is to truncate our democracy for their selfish interest.

“This governorship and States Houses of Assembly elections is key for our party to win overwhelmingly, so as to produce governors on the platform of the party that will provide support for the President-Elect”.

He appealed to the youths to also encourage each other to come out and exercise their franchise in support of the APC.

“Let’s continue to pray for our country and our President-Elect and his running mate Kashim Shetima for a united, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria where everyone will realise his dream and potential to make our country great again.”

He expressed optimism that the President-Elect will consolidate on the gains and successes achieved over the years under the APC administration.