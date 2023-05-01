From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The North East Elders and Youths People’s Forum NEYPF has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to renew the tenure of the Managing Director Chief Executive of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), Alhaji Mohammed Alaki.

The National Chairman of the Forum, Alhaji Salisu Magaji, in company with many stakeholders, made the call on Monday in Bauchi, when he addressed a Press Conference at, Hazibal International Conference hall

Magaji said an extension of Alkali’s tenure would enable him to consolidate his achievements and complete all the laudable projects he has started in the North East.

He said NEDC was established by President Muhammadu Buhari in response to the yearnings of the people of that region especially those who suffered the devastation of Boko Haram insurgents.

“The insurgents destroyed many houses, schools, markets, mosques, churches, motor parks, police stations, military offices as well as government property in the zone,” Magaji.

“Their series of attacks within the past 13 years also rendered many citizens homeless and jobless.

“This is even as many citizens especially children dropped out of schools after being displaced from their towns.”

He described NEDC as one of the legacy projects of President Buhari and the APC-led administration in its effort to fulfil campaign promises, efforts to resuscitate the region, created by the federal government with the mandate of rebuilding the North East and bringing succour to the victims.

“With Goni Ibrahim Alkali NEDC since its creation a few years ago, the Commission has discharged its responsibility of empowering victims of the Boko Haram crisis and other people of the northeastern states,” Magaji said.

“When one examined the developmental and humanitarian projects carried out by the Commission in the Six North Eastern States Alkali intervened in various aspects of human endeavour,n particularly in the areas of health care, agriculture, education, infrastructural development and human empowerment.

“Alkali’s NEDC carried out various interventions with zeal, patriotic passion and commitment to bring succour to the people.

‘Alkali has proven to solve the above riddle by coordinating, harmonizing, and overseeing the success of many intervention and initiative programmes for the Northeastern States through his effective, top, and outstanding managerial skills.

“We can boldly say his achievements are projects everywhere apart from human and agricultural interventions there are physical projects for all to see.

“Some of the projects are the provision of 1000 housing units in Borno State, provision of several centres and food to the people of Borno State is highly commendable.

“Let us recall that sometime in 2019, the president in all his wisdom declared a 10,000 housing programme in order to resettle families who have been displaced due to terrorism.

“The provision of the 1000 housing units by the NEDC in Borno State, in line with this declaration made by the president.

“The housing units according to Dr Mohammed Alkali, consists of four blocks of well-furnished 2-bedroom detachable flats with verandas and a courtyard in a cluster arrangement.

“Alkali is building 500 Houses in Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe, and Bauchi States apart from the 1000 houses he built in Borno State.

“In addition to the housing units, other essential amenities such as solar-powered street lights and boreholes, a police station and a motor park were provided in the area.

“Provisions for schooling were also made available.

“That wasn’t all. The beneficiaries received food and other relief items.

“The commission also empowered many farmers by providing them with agricultural machinery and equipment, seeds, fertilizers, agrochemicals and extension services logistics’ vehicles annually under a programme tagged; “Integrated Agriculture Programme” (IAP). It covers the whole 112 LGAs in the North East.

“The NEDC is also into skills acquisition, training and provision of starter packs to Information Communication Technology (ICT), trainees.

“Alkali devoted part of his time in giving entrepreneurship, and vocational skills a boost. Each of the 1,028 wards of the North East region.

“The NEDC has empowered women and youths in order to divert attention from the attractions of conscription into Boko Haram.”

Magaji said the Managing Director is also constructing Three Mega Schools in each Senatorial Districts in the North Eastern State, apart from roads and many other things to be candid Joy and laughter have returned to the hearts of the people of the North East.

“The mandate handed to the NEDC by the Nigerian government might seem like an easy one superficially, but in reality, it is far from that. Bringing relief to a region corroded by terrorism is a herculean task.

“As sophisticated as the UN is, it still faces many challenges when it comes to providing relief and humanitarian aid to war-torn areas or areas plagued by terrorism.

“When you compared his achievements and the projects executed to me Akali is a man of integrity and good standing. I personally love his exceptional leadership style, which I believe is worthy of emulation by any visionary leader, The provision of the housing units and other amenities is just a foretaste of the many achievements to be made by the NEDC.

“I believe that soon the North East will be completely restored to not just its former glory, but better than it once was.

“In order to consolidate and sustain these legacy projects of the Commission there is the need to renew his tenure to enable him to succeed.

“We are appealing to our leaders Law Makers North East Governors to law Makers and all Stakeholders to join hands and look at the interest of the region and the country and renew Alkali’s tenure in the best interest of the country.