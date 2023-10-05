Chairman promises free, fair, and credible elections

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Chairman of the Normalisation Committee for the Nasarawa State Football Association elections unveiled the timetable for the upcoming local and state elections during a meeting with football stakeholders in the 13 local government areas of the state.

During the meeting on Thursday held at the Nasarawa State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, the Chairman, Alyu Bello emphasized that these elections would not be “business as usual” and pledged that they would be conducted in a free, fair, and credible manner.

Rolling out the time table ranging from Sales of forms for Local government FA elections on October 5th to 7th, 2023

Screening of Candidates: October 8th to 9th, 2023, Display of Successful Candidates: October 10th to 11th, 2023

Appeals and Elections: October 12th to 14th, 2023

Key Dates for State FA Elections was salted as follows: Sales and Submission of Forms: October 16th to 20th and October 23rd to 24th, 2023,

Screening of Candidates: October 25th to 26th, 2023. Display of Successful Candidates: October 27th to 30th, 2023

Appeals and Election/Swearing In: October 31st to November 2nd and 4th, 2023.

Cost of Forms for LGA Positions:

Chairman: ₦70,000

Vice Chairman: ₦50,000

Other Positions: ₦30,000

Cost of Forms for State FA Positions:

Chairman: ₦250,000

Vice Chairman: ₦200,000

Other Positions: ₦100,000

Ealier in his welcoming speech, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Bar Isaac Danladi, urged stakeholders to collaborate with the Normalisation Committee members to achieve their objectives.

Sun gathered that Football enthusiasts and candidates alike are eagerly anticipating these elections, which promise to usher in a new era for football governance in Nasarawa State.