Former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a major stakeholder in Nigeria’s Energy Sector has hailed the nomination of Hon Zephaniah Bitrus Jisalo, an indigene of Abuja as Minister, as a demonstration of commitment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to national integration.

In a statement over the weekend when he visited the Ministerial nominee at his home in Abuja, Mr Olawepo-Hashim said Jisalo’s nomination was a right decision.

He said: ” I was an active player in the transition from Military rule to Democracy, and served as Secretary to one Sub Committee of the Policy Advisory Committee; I know Abuja people have always wanted this, now it has happened. It has taken almost a quarter of a century to come.

“Those who are not from Abuja or the North Central Zone will not understand how significant this is. That is why many people have been trooping from the grassroots to congratulate the Honourable gentleman.”

Hon. Jisalo, born on April 3, 1970, is the first Federal Capital Territory (FCT) native to be appointed Minister since 1999.

He is a politician, PR expert, administrator and currently represents Abuja Municipal/Bwari Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, Abuja.

Jisalo began his education at Garki Primary School, Abuja and graduated with a First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC).

He proceeded to the Government Secondary School, Karu, Abuja, where he obtained a General Certificate of Examination (GCE) and West African Senior Certificate (WASC). He had his tertiary education at the University of Jos, Plateau State, and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Education.

Jisalo also obtained an Advanced Diploma in Applied Psychology and Diploma in Criminal Justice and Administration at the University of Jos.

He further attended the Institute of Mass Communication and Technology where he earned a Diploma in Public Relations.

At the Thames Valley University in London, UK, he studied Government Policies, Planning and Implementation.