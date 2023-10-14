FOR Nollywood actress, Chioma Ifemeludike the level of
atrocities going on in the Nigerian movie industry is alarm- ing.
In a chat with Saturday Sun, the Anambra State-born script
interpreter and activist said, “Nollywood is not a bad industry,
it’s only filled with people with filthy hearts and bad inten-
tions. It’s not bad for people who want to come and chase
their career, and it’s not bad for people who want to use it to
send out positive messages. The platform is open to anyone,
the good and the bad. It depends on what who is coming to
be part of the industry is bringing to the table. The only prob-
lem is how are we using this platform. The leadership and the
people at the hems of affairs; what are they doing with it to
make sure that the contents that are going out are influencing
young people positively, that the contents are teaching young
people the right things they need to know.”
Advising the younger generation to look beyond the flashy
things they see celebrities display on social media, Ifemelu-
dike warned that desperation could kill.
“The young people need to look at my life and to learn.
And desperation is the killer. When you get desperate in this
industry, you’re setting yourself up for damages. There are so
many opportunities open to young people today. You don’t
have to come and start looking for a producer or a director.
It doesn’t mean you’re not going to be part of them, but you
can start from wherever you are. Use your phones, there’s
YouTube, there’s TikTok, there’s Instagram, and there’s Face-
book. All these platforms are monetized. Use them to your
advantage. Be creative,” she asserted.