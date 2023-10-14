FOR Nollywood actress, Chioma Ifemeludike the level of

atrocities going on in the Nigerian movie industry is alarm- ing.

In a chat with Saturday Sun, the Anambra State-born script

interpreter and activist said, “Nollywood is not a bad industry,

it’s only filled with people with filthy hearts and bad inten-

tions. It’s not bad for people who want to come and chase

their career, and it’s not bad for people who want to use it to

send out positive messages. The platform is open to anyone,

the good and the bad. It depends on what who is coming to

be part of the industry is bringing to the table. The only prob-

lem is how are we using this platform. The leadership and the

people at the hems of affairs; what are they doing with it to

make sure that the contents that are going out are influencing

young people positively, that the contents are teaching young

people the right things they need to know.”

Advising the younger generation to look beyond the flashy

things they see celebrities display on social media, Ifemelu-

dike warned that desperation could kill.

“The young people need to look at my life and to learn.

And desperation is the killer. When you get desperate in this

industry, you’re setting yourself up for damages. There are so

many opportunities open to young people today. You don’t

have to come and start looking for a producer or a director.

It doesn’t mean you’re not going to be part of them, but you

can start from wherever you are. Use your phones, there’s

YouTube, there’s TikTok, there’s Instagram, and there’s Face-

book. All these platforms are monetized. Use them to your

advantage. Be creative,” she asserted.