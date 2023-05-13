By Rita Okoye

Nollywood actor Obinna Nwafor better known as Saint Obi has reportedly died at 57 after a prolonged illness.

The actor was said to have passed on at the early hours of May 7, following several months of hospital visits for treatment of an undisclosed ailment.

Although no official statement has been released by his estranged wife, Lydia reports confirmed that Saint Obi died in the arms of his sister, Mrs. Felicia Jofu who is living in Jos, the capital of Plateau State.

His body was thereafter taken to the morgue at JUTH.

The Imo-born thespian before his demise had featured in over 100 movies.

