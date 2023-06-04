From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A consultant surgeon in Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Anambra State, Dr Evaristus Afiadigwe has identified sources of noise pollution in many urban communities in the State including Nnewi.

Dr Afiadigwe who addressed journalists in Nnewi on why hearing loss has been on the increase mentioned such factors as competition at motor parks, Church programmes, automobiles, electricity generators, music from record dealers and residential buildings.

He said that the situation had become so uncontrollable that many urban dwellers had lost their hearing through those sources of noise pollution witnessed in the cities on a daily basis.

“Naturally, Nnewi, like some other urban areas, is a commercial centre and a place where you have a large population of people. Residents use various sizes of electricity generators and put them on at the same time without minding how it affects their neighbours.

“There are many automobiles of various categories even rickety ones and some articulated vehicles that blare their horns which generate a lot of noise to add to pollution.

“Noise pollution comes from factories and a whole lot of other sources without regulation. So, people just die in silence, ” Dr Afiadigwe noted.

He said that many people despite the noise pollution they suffer were never prepared to go for an assessment as to their hearing status because of low level of awareness.

“You know some people do not believe they have hearing loss. It’s not what people like to say. It’s hard for some people to say they can’t hear well. And some have it at a tender age, ” he said.

On an alleged prevalence of quack doctors in Anambra State, Dr Afiadigwe noted that quackery could be found in any profession and any means of livelihood.

He named many professions where quacks could be found, adding that many claimed to know what they did not know thereby deceiving the vulnerable and unsuspecting public who patronized them.

He said he knew that the Anambra State governement is equal to the task to flush quacks in the State.

On his assessment of Governor Charles Soludo on health, he said the Governor has the right Commissioner for Health in the person of Dr Afam Obidike who he described as a round peg in a round hole. He said the Health Commissioner is committed, dedicated and knowledgeable.

He also commended Governor Soludo’s health insurance scheme for the Anambra people which he noted would have a positive impact on the citizenry.