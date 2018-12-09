West Africa’s first country-specific opinion survey firm, NOI Polls Limited, has announced the appointment of a new Managing Director/CEO, Dr Chike Nwangwu, to take charge of its affairs. He has since assumed duties.

The appointment is coming 12 years after the founding of the firm, which has earned wide respect for its accurate and timely surveys on public issues.

Nwangwu is a data analyst and research professional with masters and doctorate degrees from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, MD, USA. He also studied medicine at College of Medicine, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus.

He is an expert in creating essential data gathering and monitoring tools to assess the impact of various intervention programmes. He also has a solid reputation and over 13 years’ experience in developing, implementing, monitoring and evaluating public health programmes for improved outcomes in healthcare as well as providing support for large household surveys like the Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (DHS) of 2013 and the SMART surveys.

His depth of knowledge and experience in deciphering complex data and information into comprehensible formats are expected to stand him in good stead in his new role.

In his new position, Dr. Nwangwu is ultimately responsible for all day-to-day management decisions and business relationships, as well as creating and sustaining client relationships.

He will also be responsible for leading and sustaining a world-class public opinion polling and research institution, and associated stakeholders ranging from corporations, policy makers, senior government officials and heads of donor agencies to CSOs, nonprofits and foundations.