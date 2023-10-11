From Uche Usim, Abuja

Mr Benneth Korie, the National President, Natural Oil & Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA) has been re-elected for another four-year term.

His re-election was announced on Thursday, following his endorsement by the National Executive Council (NEC) of the association.

According to a statement from NOGASA, the NEC meeting held over the weekend where it was unanimously agreed that Korie continued as the president of NOGASA, following his visionary leadership and accomplishments.

“Korie has been the president for five years and the vote to renew his tenure for a fresh four-year term is a vote of confidence in the man’s leadership skills and style.

“Korie is a highly skilled leader with decades of experience in every aspect of the Nigerian economy, particularly in the oil and gas industry”, the statement added.

Korie is an oil magnate, whose meteoric rise to fame is credited to his astute handling of a fast changing business environment and a rapidly evolving economic terrain.