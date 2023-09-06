The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) on Tuesday announced its excitement to resume the conduct of a comprehensive training programme for directors of sports in Nigerian universities.

This was contained in a statement signed by Tony Nezianya, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of NOC, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The programme is geared towards collaboration between the Olympic Movement, and the Nigeria University Games Association (NUGA).

It began in 2019 to provide top-notch training for university athletes.

“One of the primary objectives is to promote Olympism and instill the three core values of excellence, friendship, and respect among the athletes.

“We firmly believe that by involving the custodians of university athletes in this programme, we can better achieve these objectives,” he said.

“It became evident that the participation of university athletes’ custodians would be crucial, especially considering that a significant number of the national athletes come from universities.

“In a bid to facilitate this training, we will be conducting the seminars in four NUGA zones. This has been scheduled as follows: University of Ibadan from Sept. 5 to 8, while that of University of Abuja comes up from Sept. 12 to 15.

“Training will continue in Port Harcourt (IAUE) from Sept. 19 to 22, while the Sule Lamido University Jigawa will play host for training from Sept. 26 to 29.

“The committee encourages all directors of sports in Nigeria universities to take advantage of this opportunity and join us in realising our shared vision of excellence, friendship and respect within Nigerian sports.

“Let us come together and make a lasting impact in the future of sports in our nation,” Nezianya said.