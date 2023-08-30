The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has praised Chief Kunle Soname, the Executive Chairman of Valuejets Airline for being a true believer in the development of the youth through sports.

The NOC Team was led by Tunde Popoola, the Secretary-General, Ademola Are, Chairman of the Marketing Commission and Emmanuel Nweri, the Senior Manager at the Committees’ Secretariat in Lagos.

This is contained in a statement released by Tony Nezianya, the Public Relations Officer of NOC on behalf of the Committee.

Chief Soname, who was excited at the show of solidarity, expressed his profound gratitude, particularly because it coincided with when his football club, Remo Stars represented Nigeria during a CAF Champions League match between Remo Stars and Medeama club of Ghana.

Although his club Remo Stars narrowly lost 3-2 on penalty kicks to Medeama, Soname observed that their presence and support meant the world to the club and him personally.

An excited Soname said: ‘’Your courtesy call showcased the strong bond and unity within the sports community, and it has left a lasting impression on me.

‘’That you took the time out of your busy schedules to stand by my side during this important match has been indelible.’’

Soname has always been a staunch supporter of sports development and has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the advancement of the sporting community, has vowed to extend his support to the Olympic body soon.