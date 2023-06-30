• Okocha is my football hero; I looked up to him while growing up

David Olatokunbo Alaba is an Austrian player who currently plays professional football for Real Madrid and captains the Austrian national team. Born in Vienna, Austria on June 24 1992, he plays as a centre-back or left-back.

David Alaba was born to a Nigerian father and an Austrian mum. His father, George Alaba, is a prince from Ogere in Ogun State. His mother, Gina, originally from The Phillipines, is a nurse. Alaba is highly rated as one of the best defenders in the world, celebrated for his versatility and technical skills. He is also highly effective in his contributions in the defensive and offensive parts in a typical game.

Wikipedia reports that Alaba, until his move to Real Madrid in 2021, was an important patrt of the Bayern Munich football club in Germany for many seasons, between 2011 and 2021. As a regular member of the first-team squad. Alaba made over 400 appearances for Bayern, winning 27 honours including ten Bundesliga titles and two UEFA Champions League titles in 2013 and 2020. At Real Madrid; he won the 2021-22 La Liga, Supercopa and Champions League title in his first season with the club.

Alaba is Austria’s second youngest player to play for the country’s senior national team after his debut in 2008 as a 17-year-old. He has earned over 100 caps for the country and has represented Austria at EUFA Euro 2016 and EUFA Euro 2020. He was voted Austrian Footballer of the Year on nine occasions (including six consecutive times from 2011 to 2016).

In an interview in 2013, Alaba said he should have been playing for Nigeria but for some conditions which did not favour him when he was much younger. He said he was denied by some stringent eligibility rules by football officials in the country.

He said he actually planned to join Nigeria’s cadet team which won the 2007 FIFA World Youth Championship at South Korea but words reached him of his ineligibility.

His words: “I wanted to play for Nigeria but I must confess that there was no formal approach for me. A scout actually discussed that with me. I was excited because of my dad. He was a fan of Sunday Oliseh when Oliseh played for FC Koln. As a kid, I loved to watch Victor Agali in the jersey of Hansa Rostock,’’ he told an Austrian news medium.

However, Alaba was shocked when told by the scout that Nigeria had plans mainly for its home-grown talents.

“I got the information that Nigeria would only consider those who were in the country perhaps because of travelling logistics, and that is the end of that.”

In spite of his experience with the Nigerian football authorities, David Alaba has never failed to identify with Nigeria and the Super Eagles whenever such a chance presents itself. Before the World Cup in 2018, he paid a surprise visit to the camp of the Super Eagles in Avatar Resorts, Austria in company with West Ham forward, Marko Arnautovic. He mingled with the Nigerian players and had a great time interacting with them. And last year, Alaba donated an ultra-modern bio-degradable toilet facility to his roots, the Ogere Remo community in Ogun state.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), who made the announcement via her Twitter handle, lauded David Alaba Foundation for donating the toilet facility to the state. Shye also announced that Alaba was planning something major for Nigerian football.

On Friday June 23, Alaba flew in to Paris to join other Nigerians in diaspora who met with President Bola Tinubu. During the meeting, Alaba presented his jersey to the Nigerian president. He also had a brief exclusive interview with Saturday Sun’s Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye at Hotel Plaza Athenee, venue of the interaction, where he spoke on Nigeria, the country’s football development, footballers, music, food and more, noting that he’s very much proud of his Nigerian roots.

What are your childhood memories of Nigeria?

I’m here of course. I left Nigeria a really long time ago. When I was with my family, it was beautiful and I have beautiful memories and I am really planning to go back and see my family soon.

Why didn’t you play for Nigeria?

The reason I have not played for Nigeria is because I was born and raised in Vienna, Austria and they were very quick to groom me at a tender age. So I started very early to play for Austria. And also they in Nigeria never asked me before I started playing for Austria. So I decided to play for Austria.

Recently, you donated an ultra-modern toilet through your David Alaba foundation to your community in Ogere, Ogun State in a bid to stop open defecation. Why did you decide to give that back to your community?

My father and I came up with that project and I have always wanted to do something to help in Nigeria and this is one thing I am very proud of.

Do you regret not wearing the national colours of Nigeria?

I have the Nigerian national colours in a special place in my heart. I am very proud to have my roots in Nigeria but I am also happy where I am now.

Do you follow Nigerian football?

I have always followed Nigerian football right from when I was small. The national team makes me very proud and has been my biggest inspiration. And I wish them all the best.

Which of the Nigerian footballers is your hero?

Of course it is easy to say, Jay Jay Okocha for sure. He was one of the players I was looking up to while growing up.

What are your favourite things about Nigeria?

I love everything. I love the food, especially beans with stew. I love the music too, I love everything.

What’s your impression about this engagement with Mr. President?

Oh it’s a big honour to be here. I just wanted to show him how much I appreciate him and to congratulate him. And it’s a really nice experience that I will cherish.

What are your expectations on sports from Mr President?

You know I am not back in Nigeria and so it will be difficult to say this is what I expect him to do since I don’t know much about it.