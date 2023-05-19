By Zika Bobby

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) is set to partner with a non governmental organisation (NGO), the Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa, in its fight against the spread of fake information capable of stoking violence and division, as the country prepares for another transition of power, following a tightly contested election.

This was the outcome of a courtesy call led by the NGO’s Country Director, John Mayaki, to the Director General of the agency, Dr Garba Abari, at the NOA headquarters in Abuja, yesterday.

The visit was in continuation of the NGOs efforts to sanitise the country’s media and promote ethical conduct, having staged a successful workshop at which journalists and other media actors were trained on their obligations to the country, and the need to exercise their constitutionally-guaranteed freedom, responsibly.

Mayaki was there with other executives of the NGO, including Mr Fredrick Apeji and Mr Peter Adeshina. He briefed the DG on their achievements in encouraging loyalty and devotion to the country’s success, regardless of partisan affiliations, which may be fleeting.

They described the stability of the country as the enabling factor that makes other things possible and, as such, must be protected by all, regardless of the divergence of goals and interests in other areas, including politics.

Mayaki explained that the workshop, which was attended by over 200 journalists and senior government figures, such as ministers and heads of MDAs, was part of the NGO’s private contributions to national wellbeing, having noted the extreme danger that fake news and reckless usage of gatekeeper-less platforms like social media pose to national unity and security.

On his part, Dr Abari praised the NGO for its efforts in educating Nigerians on their civic obligations to the country and the importance of self-restraint, due consideration for national interests, and professionalism in critical fields, such as journalism and media.

He gave insights into some of the initiatives of the NOA since his emergence as the DG, including a national ethics and integrity policy, which was drawn up in partnership with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

It also compiled a training manual for value re-orientation of Nigerian students, which listed the benefits of imbibing national core values, such as discipline, integrity, patriotism, and the dignity of labour. This was in addition to fact-checking training sessions it organised in collaboration with media agencies, to ensure conformity with media ethics, such as accuracy and truthfulness.

Also at the meeting was the NOA’s Director, Special Duties and State Operation, David Akoji, who explained some of the sensitisation efforts of the agency during the elections, and the special significance of its ‘Pulse of the Nation’ report contributed by its agents in all the 774 local government areas of the country.

He stressed the importance of collaboration between private actors and the government in advancing national values, such as patriotism and integrity, and pledged to partner with the NGO as it continues in its mission to ensure prosperity wrought by social justice, unity, and productive work.