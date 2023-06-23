From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has declared that poorly executed projects would not be tolerated by his administration.

Oborevwori said only quality projects that meet specifications would be inaugurated for the use of the people.

He spoke shortly after inspecting ongoing projects in Asaba and Okpanam areas of the capital territory.

The projects inspected include the State High Court complex, Asaba; Phases I and II of the Flood Control Measures around Madonna College Road, Okpanam; and Drainage Channel around Koka through Agbalusia-Ngele Street to Federal Technical College Asaba.

According to him, “We are considering the transition committee’s report and there are things that we can do for Deltans that they will appreciate and we are already working on those things.

“In the transition committee’s report, there are short term, medium term and long term reports which we are also studying to see what we can do.

“That is why I am going round to inspect projects. I know the ones that we can inaugurate. We can’t rush to inaugurate projects that are not properly executed.

“We will inaugurate projects that are executed according to specification so that when people see such projects, they will indeed know that we have inaugurated well executed projects.”

The Governor said a bigger drain should be constructed at the Winners Chapel area along Ibusa road to channel flood water around that corridor through Koka to the Federal Technical College.

At the High Court Complex, the contractor assured that they would deliver the project July ending while the flood control measures along Madonna College Road would be delivered in two weeks.