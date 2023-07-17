• Warns parents not offer money to admission fraudsters

By Gabriel Dike

The Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello on Monday warned that her administration would deal decisively with any individual found involved in admission racketeering as the 2023/2024 admission exercise kick-off.

The VC gave the warning during a meeting with the members of the Independent Indigenship Verification Committee ahead of the Indigenship Verification exercise for this year’s admission exercise.

Said she: “We are aware that some people have been collecting money from applicants with the promise of helping them secure admission. They have offices under the trees, shops, and even some staff offices.

“Some of them will now go about begging for admission for the candidates. I advise such people in their interest to desist from such acts because if they are caught, they will face the music. We have sent out the State Security Service (SSS) to be on the lookout and fish them out. We will not allow some people to give the university a bad name.”

Prof. Olatunji-Bello further advised admission seekers and their parents not to pay money to any individual offering them admission into the university as such an effort would fail.

LASU emerged as one of the most subscribed universities in Nigeria in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) with over 55,000, picking the institution their preferred choice. The university has however set a cut off mark of 195 for candidates seeking admission to the institution.

Some of the Sub-committee chairmen, who also shared their views thanked the VC and the nanagement for giving them the necessary support to perform their obligations without interference.

The Indigeneship Verification exercise would hold for four weeks from Monday, July 24th to Thursday, August 17th, 2023 with registration portal set to open on Thursday,

20th July 2023.