…Accuses directors of collaborating with contractors to jerk up contract fees

From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Federal Government had expressed dissatisfaction over the poor jobs done by the contractors over the years saying that no project in Nigeria can last up to seven years.

Addressing contractors from the six geo-political zones in Abuja, Minister of Works, Engineer Dave Umahi, accused the directors of collaborating with contractors to do shoddy jobs.

He directed the contractors to redesign their projects to concrete project rather than asphalt. He vowed not to pay any contractor who does not do that.

According to the minister, if the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administration does not kill bureaucracy in the ministry he will fail.

“We must kill bureaucracy and destroy the way things are done” he said

He said that the controllers will no longer send his certificate to him. They must must do that through their directors so that they (contractors) will equally be culpable.

Umahi accused the directors of helping the contractors to jerk up contract fees saying that if any contractor fails he would write to COREN to withdraw his certificate. On his part, he must ensure that he is prosecuted

Consequently, he directed the Permanent Secretary to recall all the controllers to be retrained and should any of them fails the test he should be retired.

Umahi told the controllers to begin to maintain and supervise his projects henceforth because they have long shortchanged Nigerians.

The minister stressed the need for transparency and adherence to contract terms. He questioned the unauthorised additional work undertaken by contractors and urged them to obtain proper authorisation. He emphasised the importance of thorough documentation and clearance procedures, making it clear that contracts would not be signed without the necessary design plans and original road blueprints.

Umahi mentioned that some roads are riddled with potholes which have now been degenerated to ‘boreholes’ He expressed his concerns about the safety hazards these roads pose.

The Minister also castigated the entire construction industry in Nigeria, emphasizing that lack of professionalism and outdated construction methods are part of the reasons for the poor conditions of the road. He outlined the need for modern construction techniques, and adherence to safety standards.

Umahi reminded contractors of their responsibilities and their accountability in the eyes of the law. He warned against mismanagement of contracts and hinted of potential legal consequences for those who failed to meet their obligations.