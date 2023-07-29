From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Some members of the House of Representatives has said there is no rift over chairmanship of the Standing Committees announced by the speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, last Thursday.

The lawmakers , at a press briefing, in Abuja, on the aegies of Like-minded Legislators, said the House leadership ensured that members were given a sense of belonging.

Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Ikenga Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere, who spoke on behalf of the group, said it imperative to recognize that everyone cannot be a committee chairman or deputy.

Ugochinyere noted that the leadership by its action has kept its promise to lead a united parliament for the overall benefit of the country.

According to him, “majority of the members have commended the Speaker and his deputy for being able to carry all interests along in the decision that led to composition of the principal officers and the chairmanship of the standing committees. So, the parliament is now more united than ever.

“You saw a composition that cut across different interests including those who fought him or those who didn’t even agree with him. There was no winner, no vanquished. One of the main challengers, Hon. Betara was given FCT Development committee, Hon. Wase, chairman, federal character commission, Hon. Gagdi, chairman of Navy; Hon. Jaji, chairman of Ecological Funds; Princess Miriam Onuoha was made chairman of TETFUND; you can see Hon. Doguwa was made chairman of Petroleum Resources (Upstream).

“They are people who do not draw a line, people who see parliament as one. So, the composition is a reflection of one parliament that they promised us, focusing on delivering the people-driven legislations. And that’s why you can see the unity, the oneness and all is set for the full business of the parliament by the time we come back in 6 weeks time.”