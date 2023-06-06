From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that there is no rift among the party stakeholders in the state.

The party denied crisis among the supporters of immediate Governorship Candidate of the APC in the 2021 Anambra Governorship election, Senator Andy Uba as well as former National Auditor of the All Progressives Congress and the Director General of Igwebuike Campaign Organization, Chief Sir Paul Chukwuma.

The Publicity Secretary of APC in the State, Dr. Val. Iyke Oliobi in a statement cautioned unscrupulous elements attempting to manufacture a feud between Sen. Andy Uba and Sir Paul Chukwuma where there is none and warned them to desist from their malicious/calumnious actions.

“In order to set the records straight, the Anambra State Chapter of the APC wishes to state categorically that there is no rift whatsoever or wherever derived between Distinguished Senator Andy Uba and Chief Sir Paul Chukwuma as being peddled in the media space by mischief makers and enemies of progress.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Sen. Andy Uba and Sir Paul Chukwuma are in very good terms as far as the party is concerned and there is no indication to the contrary from the two gentlemen.

“We therefore caution unscrupulous elements attempting to manufacture a feud between Sen. Andy Uba and Sir Paul Chukwuma where there is none to henceforth, desist from their malicious/calumnious undertakings and spare the little life in APC Anambra State. The leadership of the APC in Anambra State will not fold her arms and watch fifth columnists denigrate the image and integrity of our leaders, come what may.

“We also call on overzealous supporters of some of our stakeholders to stop creating imaginary and conspiratorial plots, quarrels and disputes. If at all, there is any disputes between and among party stakeholders or members, the State Working Committee of the Party led by Hon. Chief Basil Ejidike will surely be made aware of such and is more than capable to bring a swift resolution to such disputes.

“We also urge them to tread with caution and stop maligning the personalities of Dr. Elijah Onyeagba, High Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo and a few others who have successfully distinguished themselves in many ways and have continued to support the party at all times. We also warn these fifth columnists to desist from joining personal businesses of our leaders into politics because we know that God has blessed them all in their different endeavours.

“The APC in Anambra State is undergoing a thorough repositioning so as to be better prepared for the task of providing Anambra the best pathway to a Renewed Hope in 2025. We will not allow those fifth columnists to truncate such a progressive move.

“Our capacity State Chairman Chief Basil Ejidike is sleeplessly and painstakingly working assiduously on how best Anambra APC can make an APC Governor, come 2025 and can’t condone any form of distraction and insubordination arising from any political mischievousness in this party. And the State Working Committee will take a drastic measure to discipline any one, who continues to go against the party” Ilobi stated.