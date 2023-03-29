Denies formation of Kangaroo govt

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied claims of printing Biafran currency and other State paraphernalia as widely speculated in some sections of the media.

Spokesperson of the group Emma Powerful, who has also distanced the group from another pro-Biafra group, “the Auto Pilot”, alleged to be behind the speculation said it has no plan of forming any Biafra “Kangaroo Government in Exile”.

He explained that IPOB as an organised group would not embark on such an agenda without liaising with the people of the southeast.

According to Powerful, “IPOB is not part of the formation of the “Kangaroo” Biafra government in Exile anywhere. Also, there are no factions whatsoever in IPOB, and we do not have any links with autopilot groups.

“Any group operating in whatever name or disguise outside IPOB under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the Directorate of State (DOS) is on their own. We warn all and sundry to cease and desist from using the name of IPOB, ESN, M-Branch, or Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in their name or in any operation that they carry out”. Powerful warned.

He also added: “The people behind the shambolic Radio Biafra government in exile in the USA are not IPOB members, and they should stop linking themselves to IPOB. We have often made it clear to Biafrans that IPOB has no hand in the purported Biafra government in exile.

“Those piloting government in exile in the USA are not IPOB members, and they don’t mean well for Biafra freedom and restoration. They are politicians and not non-violent freedom fighting movement like IPOB.”

Powerful further explained that “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu condemned and expelled traitors who tried to form the Biafra government in exile when he was in prison in Kuje in 2017. Fast-forward to 2022, when Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is again in detention, a few traitors formed a Kangaroo Biafra government in exile in the USA. IPOB has gone beyond the Biafra government in exile.

“Those operating the Kangaroo radio in the USA should stop linking their activities to IPOB because they are neither representing IPOB nor Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in this Biafra movement.

“IPOB is a peaceful movement and well rooted and focused on our set agenda focused on a Biafra referendum, which will culminate into our freedom. IPOB is not divided and can not be divided until Biafra is restored through a referendum.

“We won’t relent in the pursuit of Biafra liberation no matter what may come our way. Furthermore, IPOB has no plan to print Biafra currency, stamps, and other important state documents because we are not yet a sovereign nation.

“Those wild-goose chasers talking about the printing of Biafra currency with their faces on the currency are daydreamers. If we print currencies now, where can it be used as legal tender, IPOB won’t be cajoled into embarking on premature state endeavours.

“All we want is the unconditional release of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and a Biafra Referendum date. And that we must get as long as Elohim lives,” Powerful stated.