From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited), on Friday, allayed motorists’ fears of a possible petrol price hike.

The uncertainty has forced consumers to engage in panic buying to hedge against an anticipated price increase, following reports that the landing cost of petrol had shot up.

The national oil company on its X handle asked the public to disregard wide speculations suggesting that a petrol price increase was in the offing.

It said: “Dear esteemed customers, we at NNPC Retail value your patronage, and we do not have the intention to increase our PMS pump prices as widely speculated. Please, buy the best quality products at the most affordable prices at our NNPC Retail Stations nationwide.”

NNPC Limited’s comments were in reaction to reports that the landing cost of petrol has remarkably spiked to N720 per litre from the previous price of N651 per litre in August, a development that prepares the ground for a pump price increase.

Already, many oil marketers and depot owners lament that they cannot restock due to a plethora of challenges ranging from foreign exchange scarcity and high diesel cost to increase in crude oil prices at the international markets, bad roads and security concerns.

The development has depleted many petrol depots, forcing the owners to ration the product to keep the economy running, though queues are already returning in some parts of the country.

Oil marketers on the platform of Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA) told Saturday Sun that the operating environment had become too toxic to support efficient procurement and distribution of petroleum products, unless the federal government intervened.

The union said there were mass shutdowns of filling stations and tankers in the last couple of days as products dealers succumb to operational challenges asphyxiating them.

According to the national president of NOGASA, Mr Benneth Korie, if nothing was done to stem the tide and improve the downstream sector, thousands of jobs would be lost, as it was sure that marketers would close shop in no distant time.