by Cyril

The Adamawa Government has denied rumours being peddled in some quarters that operation of commercial tricycles would be banned across the State.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, and made available to newsmen in Yola on Monday.

He described the rumour as the figment of imagination of those spreading it just to cause unnecessary confusion and commotion, saying it was unfortunate and mischievous.

He explained that Government is worried about the unruly behaviour of some bad elements who have deliberately refused to appreciates what the government is doing towards provision of social services.

He called on all tricycle operators and other business owners to continue with their normal businesses unhindered as no ban has been placed on the tricycle operators.

The governor has reiterated his commitment and determination to ensure that all citizens get value from the developmental initiatives of the administration.

“We are ready with all well-meaning groups and individuals towards making our State great in terms of infrastructural development,” he said.

He said government would continue to safeguard and protect the lives and properties of the citizens irrespective of political or religious considerations. (NAN)