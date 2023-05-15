LP chieftain, cleric caution Tinubu against leadership imbalance

By Christopher Oji and Sunday Ani and Tony John, Port Harcourt

Former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has identified mismanagement of diversity as the root of Nigeria’s problem, saying without justice, equity and fairness, there can be no peace, not only in Nigeria but anywhere in the world.

He said having been involved in peacemaking and mediation over the years, he realised that peace, security, and stability were essential ingredients of development. “And of course, you will not get performance without development,” he said.

Obasanjo, who spoke at the National Daily Award in Lagos also attributed Nigeria’s problem to wrong choices that its leaders have made in the past. He said at the time Nigeria was admitted into the United Nations Organisation (UN), it was described as a giant in the Sun, but lamented that the country had not lived up to that tag.

Nigeria was admitted as a member state of the United Nations on 7 October 1960, having gained independence on October 1 the same year.

Obasanjo said the award was to encourage Nigerians and show them that despite the situation of the country, there are still some spotlights of excellence that should be recognised and celebrated.

Meanwhile, a chieftain of Labour Party (LP), Chinedu Onyeizu, has called on the incoming Federal Government to demonstrate fairness, equity and all-inclusiveness to all geopolitical zones by ensuring political offices are evenly distributed.

Onyeizu, who was LP senatorial candidate for Abia South in the 2023 general election, made the call while speaking with newsmen, yesterday, in Abuja.

Onyeizu, who decried what he described as marginalisation of the South East, said such was responsible for the underdevelopment of the area.

He urged the incoming administration to be fair to the region and treat it as one of the three major ethic groups in the country.

He said even distribution of political offices among the geopolitical zones would accelerate the development of the South East.

Similarly, General Overseer of Abundant Life Evangel Mission (ALEM), Eugene Ogu, has also admonished President-elect, Bola Tinubu, against moves to have the leadership of the National Assembly controlled by a Muslim.

The former Rivers State chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and leader of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) alleged that there were some forces from the North, who have no regard for other parts of the country that are presently plotting for northern Muslim Senate President and Muslim House of Representatives Speaker in a country with a Muslim Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, and incoming President and Vice, all muslims .

He said the Muslim/Muslim joint ticket of Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, has already created tension in the polity, cautioning that having the NASS leadership also controlled by Muslims tilts to Islamizing the country.

"There is a plot to have a Muslim President, a Muslim Vice President, Muslim Senate President, Muslim Speaker, House of Reps and a Muslim Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, who has since been appointed by this administration. The whole essence of this plan is to officially Islamize Nigeria under Tinubu government…

“What exactly is really going on? I call on all church leaders and well-meaning Nigerians who are now looking the other way to stand up now against this impending danger which is now being piloted. The APC must be made to know that this is a joke taking too far, those who mean well for this country must not allow such plot to succeed. We must save this country from the looming crisis emanating from bad leadership. Nigerians must rise up and condemn and stop these forces of darkness that are so determined to destroy this country, so that Nigeria will be a better place for all of us to live in.”

The cleric said it was imperative Tinubu douses the looming tension by using his position and influence to ensure that the leadership of the National Assembly is evenly spread among the geo-political zones that make up the country.

The cleric explained that it was wrong to allow some persons who already had criminal cases with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), to be the face of the new National Assembly under the presidency of Tinubu.

He continued: “If you claim you want to fight corruption, start from the leadership of the National Assembly. There are people there that have unresolved criminal cases with the EFCC and we cannot allow such questionable persons to lead the Senate as President and the House of Representatives as Speaker.

“The president-elect and his team must do everything within their power to diffuse the tension that is already looming in the country following the Muslim/Muslim ticket which is yet to die down, especially among the Christians. People indicted of criminal activities should not be allowed to head the new Assembly in any guise.”

