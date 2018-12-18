Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is’haq Oloyede, has said that over 600,000 admission spaces are available in 150 universities yearly in Nigeria.

He, therefore, said that establishing more universities in the country especially by state governments was not necessary.

He said that establishment of more universities by state governments would create more problems than they are meant to solve.

Prof. Oloyede added that the available spaces of 600,000 in over 150 universities across the country are big enough to accommodate the greatest percentage of admission-seekers.

Prof. Oloyede said this, in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, while addressing a special forum of top officials of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), on the on-going 2018/2019 admission exercise.

He pointed out that about 700,000 candidates have a minimum of O’ Level credits in five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, which are statutory prerequisites for admission.

He added that, “It is clear that the discrepancy does not justify the call for the establishment of more universities that will, in the long run, suffer perennial under-funding.”

Prof. Oloyede also explained the series of technology-driven innovations he initiated into the operation of JAMB had actually returned the power of admission back to institutions of higher learning.

He assured that for as long as tertiary institutions adhere strictly to statutory regulations, the hi-cups often faced by some universities in processing the admission of their intended students would become a thing of the past.

The JAMB Registrar, who is also the Secretary-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), applauded the growing reputation of the UNILORIN as the most subscribed, most internationalised and most peaceful in Nigeria, which contributions to human capital development are being felt across the globe.

The JAMB Registrar hailed the management and staff of UNILORIN for the support his board has enjoyed from them at improving the credibility of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations since he took-over the leadership of JAMB.

He disclosed that JAMB had sought approval to use part of its annual revenue to support universities’ developmental efforts based on certain parameters.

The JAMB Registrar encouraged UNILORIN not to rest on its oars as sister universities are working assiduously to upstage it in several areas where it is currently leading.

Earlier, UNILORIN’s Vice Chancellor Prof Sulyman Abdulkareem, thanked

him for his relentless support for the growth of the university.

Prof. Abdulkareem assured him that the university would continue to work with JAMB to avert some of the identified inadequacies, in the on-going admission process in several universities.