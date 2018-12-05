Uche Usim, Abuja

To calm frightened staff, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), on Wednesday, reiterated that there was no mass retirement plans in the establishment.

Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, gave the assurance, on Wednesday, at a programme tagged ‘CS Connect’, organised by the Corporate Services Autonomous Business Units (ABU) to showcase its products and services to the public.

In a keynote address at the event, the GMD charged the management and staff of the Corporation to go about their duties and continue to give their best to the corporation and ignore the rumors of sack.

He explained that the recent retirement of some staff following the last management promotion exercise was restricted to those who had been performing below par, stressing that “they were a disincentive to those remaining in the system and it was only appropriate to disengage them to allow some fresh air for others to rise”.

Baru harped on the need for staff to be law-abiding, resourceful and disciplined, and urged staff “to come up with innovative ideas and best-in-class practices to reposition the Corporation and sustain our pride of place in the national economy as we strive for global recognition”.

He commended the Corporate Services ABU for being in the forefront of service delivery and for enhancing the overall business success of the Corporation, adding that the CS Connect was aimed at improving current support services with a focus on cost-reduction and greater efficiency.

In his opening remarks, Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, Mr. Isa Inuwa, said the occasion was primarily for the Corporate Services Autonomous Business Unit to account for its mandate.

The theme of CS Connect programme which is in its second day is: “Integrate, Automate and Elevate NNPC’s Business to Next Level”.