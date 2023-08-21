From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Youth Network for Community and Sustainable Development (YNCSD) has called for reflection and appropriate action to be taken to address the barriers to youth inclusion in governance across the country.

YNCSD Head of Programme and Operations Olachi Ojimadu made this call at the 2023 National Youth convening, held in Abuja yesterday.

Ojimadu explained that Nigeria would only be repositioned when the young people are involved in policy-making, stressing that their exclusion will continue to produce unfavourable laws.

“We can only get a repositioned Nigeria through partnership. If the young people are excluded at the table of policies making, we are going to be having policies that are unfavourable to the youths who made up the largest part of the country’s population,” she said.

China Ukwa, a board member, said the Youth Network for Community and Sustainable Development (YNCSD) is a movement catalyzing social change by engaging young people and amplifying their voices to speak for human rights through targeted advocacy to key players, capacity building and development, communications and media engagements, partnerships, and program implementation.

He added that they also work on other sexual and reproductive health and rights issues, including governance and the environment.

“As a youth-led organisation focused on youth impact for sustainable development, YNCSD organised the National Youth Convening to commemorate International Youth Day aimed at connecting young people and creating opportunities to build networks through dialogues and interactions with policymakers and influential stakeholders,” he said.

One of the participants Clementina Akighir said she has learned alot from the programme and promised to educate other youths on their rights and how to make sure that people in authority are held accountable to all their promises during campaign.