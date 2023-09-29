From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has urged the leaders and people of the Southeast to work together to reduce the rising level of insecurity in the region, noting that security is essential to all economic operations.

This was contained in a statement issued by the LP’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh on Friday

According to Ifoh, Obi made the remarks in a message sent to the South East Summit on Economy and Security in Owerri, Imo state capital recently.

The LP standard bearer was quoted urging the leaders to come together and speak up on the way to end the embarrassing insecurity in the region.

He further noted that the Summit came at an auspicious time given the disturbing insecurity in the region which has far-reaching implications to the socio-economic and political development in the geopolitical zone.

The former Anambra State Governor commended the Southeast Governors for being thoughtful in organizing the summit and apologized for his absence despite being duly invited due to an inevitable earlier scheduled engagement outside the country.

According ribuim, “This summit which is focusing merely on security and its economic impact on the Southeast East has come at the most auspicious time. It’s very necessary that as a people we come together, and put our heads together to find a lasting solution to this problem of insecurity in our homeland.

“Our mainstay as a people is business, no business and indeed any other economic activity would thrive amid insecurity.

“If we put our minds to it and work in unity and mutual trust, we will find a way out of this problem that is alien to us.

“Let me therefore commend your excellencies, the Governors of the South East for initiating the idea of the summit and working together to make this a reality.

“Let me urge everyone at this summit and those of us who are unable to attend in person to speak up, contribute ideas, and be part of the initiatives or actions that would be agreed upon at this summit to bring an end to the problem of insecurity in our region.”

He therefore prayed for God’s guidance to take necessary steps to end insecurity in the region and restore peace and tranquility.