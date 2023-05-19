From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

In spite of ongoing litigations and protests, the inauguration of the President-elect and his deputy, Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, would hold as scheduled on May 29.

This was disclosed at the World Press Conference by the Chairman of the Presidential Transition Committee and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha. The media outing was organized to brief Nigerians and the entire world on the programmes of activities planned for the 2023 Presidential Inauguration.

Mustapha who described the upcoming event as historically significant to the country and the international community, particularly Africa because of the democratic values and lessons in nationhood, said it was for these reasons, the committee chose ‘Nigeria: Better Together’, as the theme for the 2023 transition.

He said: “Let me say without any fear of contradiction, there will be an Inauguration on 29th of May. We will proceed with the inauguration of President-elect Tinubu and the litigation will continue. Our Constitution and Electoral Act have dealt with that. Our laws are sacrosanct.”

As part of the build up to the change of baton, President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday May 25, confer the National Honours of GCFR and GCON respectively on Tinubu and Shettima.

Mustapha said in demonstration of this commitment, the President has directed all relevant government institutions to cooperate with and support the transition process through engagement with the President-Elect’s team.

In addition, he announced that the PTC has established three main committees namely — Inauguration Committee under Chairmanship of the SGF, Transition Documents Committee under the Chairmanship of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and the Security, Facilities and Intelligence Committee under the Chairmanship of the National Security Adviser.

He used the occasion to unveil the schedule of activities marking the 2023 Presidential inauguration as follows:

Mustapha pointed out that the presence of both local and international media houses at the press conference is an indication that Nigerians and the global community are desirous of supporting the process of democratic transition of power from one administration to the other.

“The upcoming event is historically significant to this great nation and the international community, particularly Africa because of the democratic values and lessons in nationhood. For these reasons, we have chosen, ‘NIGERIA: Better Together’, as the theme for the 2023 transition.

“I am delighted to inform you that May 29, 2023 will mark the 7th consecutive democratic transition of power in Nigeria and on that day, we shall all be ushering in the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The significance of the above is underscored by the desire of this administration to lay a solid foundation for seamless transition of power by institutionalizing the process through legislation. In February, 2023, the President through Executive Order 14, approved the establishment of the Presidential Transition Council (PTC).”

Mustapha said all events would be broadcast live on all major stations and streamed on various social media platforms.

“Detailed information including accreditation arrangements, would be provided by the Media and Publicity sub-Committee. So far invitations have been sent to the Presidents and Heads of Government as well as Heads of International Organisations.”

Meanwhile, the National Security Adviser, Babagana Mungonu (retd), said the committee has concluded all arrangements for the accreditation and issuance of passes and identity documents for all security agents.

He however, advised those that have no business around the vicinity to steer clear.

He said: “My only advice is that if you have no business in security, you need not be near the vicinity of the programme, especially on the Inauguration Day.

“The most important thing I need to convey to you is that we do not envisage anything that will be adverse or negative. So I urge everybody to be calm and the people who use the social media, please understand this to our visitors, especially those who come from other countries as well. It’s time to learn much more.”