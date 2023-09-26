From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Amidst media speculations that the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has given his deputy, Philip Shaibu, a condition to accept his apology which he tendered last week, Government House sources declared yesterday that there was no iota of truth in the claim.

Several online media platforms had quoted Obaseki as saying the only condition for him to accept Shaibu’s public apology was for the deputy governor to denounce his governorship ambition.

Besides, the reports claimed that Edo State Executive Council meeting was shifted to Lagos without invitation extended to the deputy governor to attend.

Refuting the report, the Government House source which declined to be named, said the Edo Exco meeting held in Lagos was an annual retreat adding that at no time did the government relocate the Executive Council meeting to Lagos.

“Investigation has revealed that Edo State Executive Council has not relocated to Lagos contrary to rumour making the rounds but rather the Exco only went for its annual retreat, with Governor Obaseki, commissioners and other heads of MDAs in attendance.”

The source said the retreat held at Lakowe Lakes Golf Resort and Country Estate in the outskirts of Lagos, is a yearly ritual by government for strategic sessions with different invited resource persons to brainstorm on programmes of the government and set agenda for the coming year, with guidelines and dateline for implementation, among others.

He disclosed further that the Council meeting held on Monday was due to speculation that Wednesday would be declared a public holiday.

“There is no iota of truth in Obaseki giving condition to Shaibu to forget his ambition to contest 2024 governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),” the source added but did not say whether the deputy governor was invited to the Lagos meeting.