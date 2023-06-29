From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has rejected a business partnership proposal by Britain with the South East insisting on the unconditional release of its leader,Nnamdi Kanu as the only condition to discuss any trade terms.

Spokesperson of IPOB,Emma Powerful who was reacting to the visit of the British High Commissioner, Dr. Richard Montgomery to Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide recently, promising to partner with Ndigbo in business and development, noted that the envoy erred by discussing business terms while its citizen,Kanu is still being illegally detained by the Nigeria government.

According to Powerful “When has the Nigerian government, who is a baby of Britain become powerful as to override the influence of Britain in the case of a British citizen, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu ? Does Britain think that Ndigbo are stupid and gullible to trade our freedom and that of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu with this British Greek gift?

“Therefore, IPOB and the entire Biafra Nation reject any partnership with the British government or her affiliates until Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is released and Biafra is restored as an Independent Sovereign Nation”.

Further given condition to their consent for any business deal with the British government, Powerful said “If the British government is sincere in their quest for partnership with Ndigbo, they should ensure the unconditional and prompt release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by using their edge in diplomatic relationship with Nigeria.

“Biafrans need British diplomatic support for the restoration of the Independent and Sovereign State of Biafra through a United Nations supervised referendum.

“As much as Ndigbo is not opposed to foreign partnerships, the most important partnerships that Ndigbo need at this time are Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditional release and a referendum as enshrined in the United Nations charter for Human Rights. Anything short of the above-mentioned partnership engagement is dead on arrival.

“Biafrans, particularly Ndigbo, are more than capable of developing our own land when we become free from the British amalgamation yoke.

“Therefore , we are warning Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide to desist from any partnership with the British government until Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is released unconditionally and Biafra Referendum date is scheduled.

“Neither Ohaneze Ndigbo nor any other Igbo organization is permitted to have any form of partnership with the British government until our request is met.

” Anyone or group that goes ahead to fraternize with the British government or her affiliates on whatever string gift called partnership will be considered a traitor and will be treated as such”. Powerful stated.