JOE EFFIONG, UYO

Members of the Niger Delta Conscience Coalition (NDCC) have declared that no amount of blackmail or sponsored communications by groups would sway the senators-elect to the national assembly from toeing the path of honour by electing Senator Godswill Akpabio as the next senate president.

In their press statement made available to Daily Sun on Monday and signed by Aniefiok Fabian and John Adango, president and secretary, respectively, the NDCC said they have once again reiterated their unalloyed support for the candidature of Senator Godswill Akpabio as President of the 10th senate.

According to them, the declaration stems from their deep understanding of the person, character, potential and leadership prowess of Senator Godswill Akpabio.

” We wish to state that no amount of blackmail and paid advertisements will sway both the public empathy and support of the majority of senators-elect of the 10th senate from toying the path of honour, fairness and equity in their decision to elect this uncommon leader with undeniable capacity to lead the 10th senate.

” As a detribalized Nigerian, Senator Godswill Akpabio will no doubt use his position as senate President to cement the bond of unity in Nigeria as he has been noted for his ability to work with Nigerians across party and ethic divides in his previous positions and offices.

“This erudite legal practitioner, with almost 40 years post call to bar experience, brought about massive turnout in various sectors of Akwa Ibom State economy during his time as Governor of the state. His uncommon achievements speak for themselves.”

Tgey said as minority leader of the 8th senate, Akpabio clearly gave a satisfactory representation to the interest of the minority, and such should be a suitable conviction to minority members of the 10th senate that Akpabio as senate president would create harmonious relationship with members across divides.

“It is common knowledge that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) had since establishment ran its operations from a rented facility as headquarters, it was during Sen Godswill Akpabio’s brief stay in office as Minister, Niger Delta Affairs that the commission’s permanent office was completed and put to use.

“From these undeniable facts, we can strongly affirm that Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, beyond the demands of justice and equity that President of the 10th Senate has to rightly emerge from the south south region, is a tested and trusted face of hope for the 10th senate in a time like this. .

“We therefore call on Nigerians from all walks of life, political leanings and ethnic divides to drum support behind this proud son of Niger Delta to emerge president of the 10th senate.

“We also want to use this medium to commend, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for unanimously zoning the senate presidential seat to the South South region and the endorsement of Senator Godswill Akpabio,” the NDCC said. ENDS