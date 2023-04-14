By Nnamani Adanna

Presidential candidate of Labour Part (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday, said he has not received any apology from the British government regarding his wrongful detention at Heathrow Airport, London, last week.

A statement by the Head, Obi-Datti Media, Diran Onifade, had reporetd on Wednesday how imigration officials at the airport had detained Obi on Easter Day for allegedly committing several financial crimes only to realise that he had been impersonated.

Yesterday, Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign’s spokesperson, Daniel Bwala, however, tweeted, that the British government had apologised to the former Anambra State governor for the incident.

He said: “British government apologised to Obi for illegally serving him a detention note. Can you now put a ‘respek’ on his name? We are now waiting for US government to apologise to Tinubu for illegally collecting the forfeited dollars. Asiwaju fans oya start throwing the insults.”

However, Onifade refuted the claim in a statement, saying they were not aware of such apology.

“We have been receiving enquiries with regards to a so-called apology, purportedly issued by the British government or any of its agencies, to our principal, Obi, in respect of a routine immigration engagement with him, as he arrived London, for a brief visit, last Friday, April 7.

“We would like to state emphatically that we are not aware of any such apology, and have not issued any statement whatsoever, in that regard.

“While we continue to examine any dubious or political motive, on the part of the perpetrators of the identity theft, we have every confidence in the ability of the British authorities to resolve the matter, to conclusion.

“Obi and the LP/PCC have since moved on from the incident and continue to be totally focused, on the legal processes before the election petition tribunal towards the recovery of our mandate, which we are firmly convinced, was overwhelmingly expressed by voters, in the presidential election of February 25,” he said in the statement.