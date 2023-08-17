Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is keen to bolster his squad with the signing of a number 6 before the close of the summer transfer window.

According to celebrated German sports magazine, Kicker, Leicester City’s holding midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is among the players being considered for the role.

The German champions are also considering moves for Ibrahim Sangaré (PSV Eindhoven), Florentino (Benfica Lisbon) and Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid).

With one year left on his contract, Leicester City may be to looking to cash-in on the Super Eagles player, rather than lose him for nothing at the end of the season.

The Foxes recently confirmed the signing of 2023 Fifa U20 World Cup Golden Ball and Golden Boot winner, Cesare Casadei, whose versatility means he is an option in the holding midfield role.

They have also brought in Harry Winks from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Nath Boys product has been linked with possible moves to Turkish clubs Galatasaray and Fenerbahce as well as unnamed teams in Saudi Arabia.

Former Racing Genk ace Ndidi has tons of experience of playing at the highest level, with 192 appearances for Leicester City in the Premier League and another 63 matches in the Belgian Pro League.

The 26-year-old has been involved in each of the first three competitive matches played by the Foxes this season, and was on target against Burton Albion in the first round of the Carabao Cup.