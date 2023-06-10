From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP) is yet to contitite its Board of Trustees (BoT), the party’s South West Chairman, Prince Ademola Ayoade, has said.

He made the disclosure in a statement he issued on Saturday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, and made available to journalists.

According to him, “”Up till today, the party has not officially constituted the party’s Board of Trustees. Therefore, no one can officially parade himself or herself as Chairman/Chairperson of Board of Trustees of our great party.

“We know that the leadership has stipulated the position of a Chairman and Secretary for the board. But to be official, the board has to be formally constituted and members will appoint one of them as the chairman.”

Ayoade, however, called on a former National Chairman of the party, Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, to stop parading himself as the Chairman, BoT of the party. He added that it was surprising that the former National Chairman of the party, Aniebonam, has been arrogating power he does not have to himself and has started parading himself as the Chairman of the BoT of the party.

“Furthermore, we are surprised that Dr. Aniebonam had the audacity to write an official letter to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), claiming to be the founder of the party, when actually there is no office of the founder in the constitution of our party. This must be looked into by the party leadership. Discipline must be instilled in our party.

“The NNPP is not a church or missionary association or organisation. So, the party does not have a spiritual leader. If Dr. Aniebonam wants the title of spiritual leader, he should go and establish a church. We are operating through a constitution and our constitution does not have such office as founder, all members own the party and we have our leaders,” he stated.

The NNPP leaders in South West had on Friday cautioned Aniebonam not to dabble into the activities or the happenings in the Ogun State Chapter of the party. The warning, according to the South West leaders, followed Aniebonam’s alleged involvement in the crisis rocking the NNPP in Ogun State. The crisis he said, led to the expulsion of former chairman of the party in the state, Olaposi Sunday Oginni by the national leadership of the party.