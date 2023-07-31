From Okwe Obi, Abuja

National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said his party would win the Imo State governorship election, slated November 11.

Kwankwaso spoke yesterday when the governorship candidate of NNPP, Uche Ben Odunzeh and his deputy, Godstime Chukwubikem Samuel, briefed him on the progress made so far in their quest to win the contest, in Abuja.

The former Kano State governor praised his campaign strategy and energy exuded by Odunzeh in order to trounce the All Progressives Congress APC and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He charged Odunzeh to be resolute, focused and to ensure that he does not jeopardize the trust of his people when elected as governor.

The former NNPP presidential candidate said he was convinced that Odunzeh would surpass the expectations of naysayers if elected.

The former lawmaker charged Odunzeh to work with the leadership of NNPP, adding that all should reunite to ensure a resounding victory for the party.

On his part, Odunzeh said he would take the counsel of Kwankwaso to heart and added that the admonition was a morale booster for his campaign team.