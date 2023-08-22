From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Chairmen of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 36 states of the country have concluded arrangement to honour the founders of the party.

This, the chairmen said was in recognition of the founders outstanding leadership roles since the party was founded and their contributions to the progress of the party.

The chairmen said the honour will avail the general public the opportunity to know the great people behind NNPP as no political party can be solely form by an individual.

In a statement issued by the chairman and secretary of the Forum of NNPP state chairmen, Dr. Tosin Odeyemi and Barr. Rambi Ibrahim Ayala respectively, the chairmen revealed that the programme will hold in Abuja at a date to be announced soon.

The statement reads “these founders need to be rewarded for the outstanding contributions they infused in the party; which has today become a bride in Nigeria.

“The honour becomes imperative because these founding fathers deserve it. We need to celebrate them for their unique and inspirational efforts that birthe NNPP.

“The party was founded in 2002 through the collaborative efforts of ̀some like-minded people who believe in a new Nigeria.

“It is unfortunate that one of these founding fathers is moving around now, instigating some individuals that have been expelled from the party, to cause disaffection.

“We feel disappointed that we can have one of the builders of this great building doing every thing with the aim of pulling down the structure because of his selfish interest.

‘We wish to make it clear that NNPP was not founded by an individual, it is a collective efforts of many great people, therefore, no individual can distablise us.

‘Some of these founders are dead, while some are still alive. We have contacted them and they are happy that their labour of love shall be recognised and that the party is waxing stronger.

‘Some of the dignatories expected at the event are the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, all the serving Senators, House of Representatives members and House of Assembly members under our great party.”