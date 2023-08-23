From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Chairmen of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) across the states of the federation have resolved to unveil the founders of the party, with a view to recognising them.

Although, some of the founders of the party are already dead, the state chairmen disclosed that they have already contacted them and the relatives of the deceased founders, adding that bit the dead and the living ones will all be honoured at an elaborate event which will hold soon.

This, the chairmen said was in recognition of the outstanding leadership roles played by the founders of the party since the the NNPP was founded and their contributions to its progress.

The chairmen said the honour will avail the general public the opportunity to know the great people behind NNPP as no political party can be formed by an individual.

The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, all the serving Senators, House of Representatives members and House of Assembly members of the party are expected to grace the occasion.

In a statement issued by the chairman and secretary of the Forum of NNPP state chairmen, Dr. Tosin Odeyemi and Barr. Rambi Ibrahim Ayala respectively, the chairmen revealed that the programme will hold in Abuja at a date to be announced soon.

The statement reads “these founders need to be rewarded for the outstanding contributions they infused in the party; which has today become a bride in Nigeria.

“The honour becomes imperative because these founding fathers deserve it. We need to celebrate them for their unique and inspirational efforts that birth NNPP.

“The party was founded in 2002 through the collaborative efforts of ̀some like-minded people who believe in a new Nigeria.

“It is unfortunate that one of these founding fathers is moving around now, instigating some individuals that have been expelled from the party, to cause disaffection.

“We feel disappointed that we can have one of the builders of this great building doing every thing with the aim of pulling down the structure because of his selfish interest.

‘We wish to make it clear that NNPP was not founded by an individual, it is a collective efforts of many great people, therefore, no individual can destablise us.

‘Some of these founders are dead, while some are still alive. We have contacted them and they are happy that their labour of love shall be recognised and that the party is waxing stronger.