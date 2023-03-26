From Okwe Obi, Abuja

New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has raised the alarm by alleging that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), did not win the Taraba State governorship poll.

NNPP National Chairman, Prof. Rufa’i Ahmed Alkali, at a press conference at the weekend in Abuja, claimed that some security personnel aided the manipulation of the results in favour of the PDP.

Alkali called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to urgently correct the injustice done to NNPP and its governorship candidate to bring lasting peace and stability in Taraba State.

“Just like Kano State, Taraba State has been facing serious difficulties. It is very glaring that what happened in the March 18, 2023 Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections in Taraba State was a disgrace to this great country.

“The victory of our Party in Taraba State in the March 18, 2023 election was brazenly stolen in broad daylight, using some compromised security Agents.

“When it was apparent that NNPP was coasting home to victory, some forces of darkness went into action, and not minding the costs, they embarked on a mission to just destroy the whole process.

“At the end of day, they tried to achieve their evil plan at a very huge cost in terms of lives and properties they wasted in the process.