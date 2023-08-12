From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Osun State Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr. Tosin Odeyemi has emerged the chairman, Forum of NNPP State chairmen.

Odeyemi who was elected unopposed during the meeting of the party’s chairmen in Abuja, has been sworn in.

In his acceptance speech, Odeyemi thanked his colleagues from all the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for believing in his ability to take the party to greater height.

He promised to uphold the tenets of the party and also maintain discipline, assuring that he would not let them down in the affairs of the party.

Also, Odeyemi promised to run a transparent administration, just as he assured that he would always carry every member of the party along in the scheme of things.

He expressed gratitude to Al the members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) for their support and promised not to disappoint them.