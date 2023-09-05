By Sunday Ani

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has expelled its candidate in the February 25, 2023 presidential election, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

This was contained in a statement on September 1, by the party’s acting National Publicity Secretary Abdulsalam Abdulrasaq, a copy of which was made available to the Daily Sun.

The party had, during its last national convention in Lagos on August 29, announced Kwankwaso’s suspension from the party.

The party equally resolved at the convention that a disciplinary committee should be set up to invite Kwankwaso to defend allegations of gross anti party activities and mismanagement of party/campaign funds within five days, and that failure to appear before the disciplinary committee would attract expulsion from the party in line with the provisions of the party’s constitution 2022 as amended.

However, following Kwankwaso’s failure to appear before the disciplinary committee that on Thursday, August 31, 2023, after he was duly invited in writing, the National Executive Committee (NEC) met in an emergency session on Friday, September 1, announced his expulsion from the party with immediate effect.

The party’s NEC equally resolved to report Kwankwaso to the appropriate quarters so he could answer questions on financial impropriety relating to mismanagement of the party’ s public funds.