From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the South West geo-political of the country has warned the Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman of the Party, Boniface Aniebonam, to stop dabbling into the party affairs in Ogun State.

This warning was contained in a letter written and addressed to Aniebonam on Friday by the Southwest Chairman of the NNNP, Adeomola Ayoade, on behalf of other party leaders in the zone.

According to Ayoade in the letter, a copy which was made available to our correspondent in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, the BoT chairman should not meddle into issues he has no idea of.

He noted that the warning followed Aniebonam’s alleged involvement in the crisis rocking the NNPP in Ogun state, which led to the expulsion of the former, State Chairman of the party, Olaposi Sunday Oginni, by the national leadership of the party.

Oginni had on Tuesday been arrested by police detectives and whisked to the headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force, Abuja, on Wednesday.

His arrest followed a petition written by the national leadership of the party to the Inspector-General of Police over allegations bothering on financial misappropriation, fraud, money laundering and financing terrorism in some parts of the country.

Ayoade, however, accused the NNPP BoT chairman of taking a side with Oginni by writing a rejoinder to Inspector-General of Police against the national leadership of the party.

He further emphasized that Aniebonam should stop his plan of running parallel party affairs in Ogun state NNPP, adding that he should also stop fooling the public on the issue of being the founder of the party, declaring “there is nothing like a founder in political party after registration”.

“A political party is not a company or personal property; once a political party is registered, it becomes public property. Aniebonam be warned”, the southwest party chairman pointed out in the letter.

“After Oginni’s expulsion and dissolution of the entire state executives, the national body appointed the Caretaker Committee led by Adekunle Ibrahim.

Other Caretaker committee members are Afuye Oluwatoyin as Acting Secretary; Olowu Omokehinde Olayemi as Acting Publicity Secretary; Oyegbemi Omokehinde as Acting Youth Leader and Shefiu Musa as Acting Treasurer.

“Others are Foluke Precious Bagbansoro as Acting Women Leader; Mrs Riskat Oloyede as Acting Financial Secretary; Taofeek Adegboyega as Acting Organizing Secretary and Akindele Micheal as Acting Welfare Secretary”. The letter concluded.