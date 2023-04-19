From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has expressed displeasure over the spate of insecurity in Osun State, calling on the government to wake from its slumber and take the bull by the horn in securing the lives and property of the citizens.

The party frowned at what it described as the highest level of insensitivity on the part of Governor Ademola Adeleke for talking about ‘summoning state security council meeting’ when the fire is on the roof already.

In a statement issued by the state chairman and secretary of the party, Dr Tosin Odeyemi and Adewumi Adegboyega, on Wednesday, NNPP noted that the governor has waited too long before taking a step and it abased that the step is not even an immediate one.

The state governor through his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, said in a statement on Tuesday that at the forthcoming security meeting, they (the governor and security agencies) will review the nature of the new upsurge and map out a detailed plan to arrest the situation.

Osun NNPP however said, the level of insecurity in the state now has gone beyond what it can be taken with gloves hand, it needs immediate action to put citizens’ minds at rest.

Citing the ugly incident that happened along Osogbo/Iragbiji roads within a space of one month, the party said the unpalatable news going out of the state in the recent time is scary.

It reads, “One would have expected the state governor to declare a state of emergency on the security going by the recent happenings across the state, but their statement this afternoon showed that they are insensitive and unconcern.

“Osun people can no longer move freely, both at daylight and at night, the fear of the unknown has forced fun seekers to tread softly. Criminals are having field days to the extent of taking POS around to forcefully withdraw money from their victims.

“Hooliganism is the order of the day both at the state capital and other major towns. The miscreants break out fight at will as if we are in Banana Republic where anybody can do anything without being checked.

“Investors are scared of coming to Osun state to invest because of insecurity, business owners are passing through hell in the hand of these people that are going to their shops every day like’ tax collectors.

“It is high time these stopped. Our lives are in danger. Any emergency meeting to be called must be immediate not dragging feet on it before our dear State is thrown into a state of anarchy.”