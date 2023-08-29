By Sunday Ani

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has suspended its candidate in the last presidential election, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, for alleged anti-party activities.

The BoT also suspended the National Working Committee (NWC) and appointed new national officers headed by Dr. Agbo Major as acting national chairman and Mr Ogini Olaposi as acting national secretary with 18 others.

The suspension is for six months. The suspensions were put to a voice vote by members of the party at its special general assembly, held at the Rockview Hotels in Apapa.

The NWC on Thursday, August 24, announced the suspension of the founder of the party, Dr Boniface Aniebonam and the National Publicity Secretary, Major.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the meeting in Lagos on Tuesday, Secretary of the BoT, Babayo Muhammed Abdulahi, accused Kwankwaso of hobnobbing with President Bola Tinubu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, without the board’s authorisation.

Abdullahi announced that Kwankwaso had been stripped of the NNPP national leader status by the board.

The secretary of the BoT said the purported suspension of the NNPP founder was a flagrant gross violation of the party’s constitution.

He pointed out that Aniebonam had resigned as the BoT chairman and a new BoT Chairman, Dr Chief Tope Aluko was elected with Abdulahi as new BoT Secretary, while Chief Tony Obioha was elected as BoT spokesperson

Abdulahi said the pre-election Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Kwankwasia Movement, The National Movement (TNM) and National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) had been rendered void by the actions of the NWC.