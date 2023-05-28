From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Ahead of May 29 inauguration, the New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP (NNPP), has assured Kano State residents of a good government.

NNPP National Publicity Secretary Major Agbo, at a press conference in Abuja, said the electoral victory of Kano State Governor-elect, Abba Kabir and his Deputy Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, would usher in a new dawn.

This is even as he tasked the new administration to re-enact the Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s era in the state was characterized by massive reforms, development and provision of infrastructure, agriculture, education, transportation, health, housing, security, sports, wealth creation and social amenities.

Agbo said: “Nigeria is at the threshold of new Federal and States Governments, particularly in Kano State where our great party, New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) will assume office on Monday, May 29, 2023. It is historic, epochal, remarkable and memorable.

“The good people of Kano State are the first citizens to usher in a new Nigeria we all desire and deserve on the platform of NNPP.

“It is a new dawn, a new beginning and the start of a progressive, people-oriented, purposeful and visionary governance that will transform the lives of the people in line with the manifesto, mission, vision and ideology of our great party, NNPP to make Nigeria a land of justice, freedom and equal opportunities where all citizens are at liberty to aspire to achieve their lifetime goals and ambitions; a land to live in peace, prosperity and happiness.

“Kano citizens will henceforth experience democracy at its finest and values that define NNPP which includes trust, effective leadership, responsibility, equity, competence, commitment, transparency, equality, patriotism, justice, and the sanctity and dignity of life, as summed up in the motto of the party – Peace, Equity and Progress.

“These among other dividends of democracy are what the incoming government of His Excellency, Engr Abba Kabir Yusuf, and his Deputy, His Excellency, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, will bring on board the administration of Kano State once they are sworn in as Governor and Deputy Governor of the State on May 29, 2023.

“NNPP congratulates them as they take their oath of office on May 29, and urges them to remain on the side of the people throughout their tenure in accordance with the provisions of the party manifesto which is populist in nature and masses friendly.

“They should re-enact the Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s era in the state was characterized by massive reforms, development and provision of infrastructure, agriculture, education, transportation, health, housing, security, sports, wealth creation and social amenities.

“The party enjoins the good people of Kano State to support the government of Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf.

“He will run an open government with the interest of the people at heart as a grassroots politician and leader.

“NNPP also congratulates the incoming Kano State House of Assembly members and urges them to cooperate with the Executive to guarantee speedy delivery of dividends of democracy to the people.

“The need for synergy between all elected members of the party, the Governor, Deputy Governor, Senators, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly members cannot be overemphasized.

“The team spirit in meeting the needs and expectations of the people is the hallmark of responsive and responsible governance.

“The success of the party in Kano State will expand its frontiers across the nation in the people’s quest for a new, better and prosperous Nigeria.

“All eyes are on NNPP’s government in Kano State to point the way forward to the nation as the foremost party in Nigeria.

“We must justify the confidence the people reposed in our great party anchored on good governance.”

He reiterated that there was no cause for alarm over a recent meeting between the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the leadership of the party.

Tinubu and Kwankwaso had a meeting in Paris, France whose outcome bordered on plans for the former Kano State governor to join the former’s cabinet.

“Like we always say, it is an election that divides the people and politicians.

“After elections, people are expected to come together for the country to move forward.

“If they have had a meeting it is not out of place. The only thing you may not know and I may not know what they agreed at the meeting.

“It is not an issue because even if they are going to work together that does not mean that NNPP with its identity will collapse into APC,” he added.