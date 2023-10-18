From Uche Usim, Abuja

Following recent reorganisation that saw the compulsory retirement of its senior officials, including its former Spokesman, Garba Deen Muhammad, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on Wednesday announced Olufemi Soneye as its new Chief Corporate Communications Officer.

The NNPC Limited announced Mr Soneye’s appointment in a statement signed by its management and posted on the company’s verified X handle on Wednesday.

The statement read: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Olufemi Oladapo Soneye as our Chief Corporate Communications Officer.

“He will lead our Corporate Communications team and drive our brand penetration, strategic communications initiatives, and stakeholder management,” it said.

Soneye is a seasoned journalist with full-time and freelance experiences at some of the world’s most respected publications in Nigeria, Australia, and the United States of America.

He is a member of reputable bodies, including the Nigerian Union of Journalists, the National Association of Black Journalists, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the Guild of Corporate Online Media Publishers.

Mr Soneye is the former President of the Nigerian Media Practitioners, Washington, D.C.

“We look forward to his valuable contributions to our Company,” the statement said

The NNPC Limited in September carried out a mass disengagement of all its management staff with less than fifteen months to statutory retirement.