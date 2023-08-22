By Chinwendu Obienyi

Newly established NNPC Foundation have leveraged the Kudimata platform in a bid to equip about 60,000 youth corpers currently in NYSC Orientation Camps across the country with basic financial skills.

The program, organized by Kudimata, the financial education platform of Penyo Consult, is aimed at equipping Nigerian youths with requisite financial skills for success in life, either as entrepreneurs or employees. Having provided over 20,000 Nigerian graduates with basic financial education and entrepreneurial skills over the last few months, Kudimata led by its Chief Executive Officer, Kathleen Erhimu, identified the urgent need to form value-adding alliances to support the National Youth Service Corps SAED program (Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurial Development) through financial education, business advisory, and empowerment initiatives.

According to Mrs. Emmanuella Arukwe, Managing Director of NNPC Foundation, once Corp members are equipped with the knowledge and skills to make informed financial decisions, they are better positioned to start the next stage of their life journey.

She added that NNPC is delighted to provide access to start-up resources and opportunities to ensure that our teeming youths achieve their dreams of self-actualisation.

It will be recalled that the NYSC Director, Brig General YD, Ahmed launched the inaugural session of the Basic Financial Education program to all Youth Corp Members across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.