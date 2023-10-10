From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Nnobi in Idemili South local Government Area of Anambra State has honoured some distinguished personalities in the community as part of the activities to mark its 2023 Ashiaolu (new yam) festival.

The event attracted Nnobi indigenes both home and in diaspora, friends and well-wishers which kicked off at the palace of the traditional ruler of Nnobi, Igwe Muodum Nick Obi.

One of the honoured members of the community was Sir Emeka Ezeonu who was given “Ikemba Nnobi” title by the Igwe.

The Igwe in his address explained Ashiaolu as a moment when the community gave thanks to God for the year’s harvest which he said was bountiful.

Igwe Nick asked God to bless his subjects with long life and prosperity. He further invoked the spirit of their ancestors to be partakers of the event.

Sir Ezeonu, after receiving the title expressed gratitude to God and the Igwe for considering him worthy for the traditional title.

Ikemba Nnobi said he would not relent in his philanthropic disposition targeted to assist the less privileged in Nnobi community in their various needs.

“To whom much is given, much is expected, I have been in America for many years now. I am going to bring down my investment down to my hometown, ” he promised.