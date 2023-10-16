The much talked about refresher course for coaches of the 40 clubs of the Nigerian National League (NNL) took off Monday at the Remo Stars Sports Complex, Ikenne, Ogun State.

Declaring the event open, Director General of National Institute For Sports (NIS), Prof. Olawale Moronkola noted that the institution accepted to partner with the NNL in organising the course because it falls within the recent plans it has developed to further implement it’s core mandate of training and retraining of coaches in a unique way just as he noted that the course will be of immense benefit to the coaches ahead of the resumption of 2023/2024 season.

He stated that NIS in line with its statutory mandate is determined to upscale the technical expertise of Nigeria National League Coaches which made it partner NNL for the seminar just as he charged the coaches to make maximum use of the opportunity offered by the course, noting that the training programme shall be a continuum. “The NIS is determined to upscale the technical expertise of Nigeria National League coaches, hence the partnership with NNL.

“I urge the participants to be focused, determined and committed to make use of this unique opportunity. The fact that you’re here is a confirmation of your collective desire to join us to achieve this vision.

“I want to assure you that although the duration of the programme is three days but it’s loaded and will be conducted in line with the best practices.

“The knowledge that will be acquired will not only be impactful but life changing for the overall development of the second tier league,” he said.

Also speaking, sponsor of the course and proprietor of Remo Stars FC, Chief Kunle Soname while welcoming the coaches advised them to make adequate use of what they’re taught even as he reminded them of the need to make fair play their watch word and jettison the idea of winning at all cost when the new season begins.

Soname, a former board member of NNL commended the present leadership of the board led by Mr. George Aluo for his vision in moving the league forward noting that the refresher course came at the right time.

In his welcome address, Chairman of NNL, George Aluo explained that the course is part of the board keeping to the charge given to it by the NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau to think outside the box and come out with innovations on how to make the league attractive, positing that this is just the beginning of better things to come in the league.

“This seminar is important because apart from improving the knowledge of participants, it will also take you through the basic principles of the game as well as keep you acquainted with the latest rules of the game.

“The resource persons were carefully selected both within and outside the country and I have no doubt in my mind that as people who have played the game at the highest level with some of them having many years of experience as coaches of international repute, sports administrators and lectures at the NIS; the knowledge they will impact to you will be very beneficial towards our having a successful 2023/2024 league season and even beyond,” he stated.

He also commended Remo Stars proprietor, Chief Kunle Soname for his support to the seminar and for leading the way through his huge personal investment in sports infrastructure and capital development, charging other well meaning Nigerians and clubs to emulate him.