…Assures of adequate security, crowd control during, after game

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Chairman of the Nigeria Nationwide League (NNL), Mr. George Aluo made a resounding declaration during a press briefing on Friday, highlighting the league’s staunch stance against violence as it prepares to commence tomorrow.

Recall that the NNL board recently announced the kick-off of the competition, selecting Nasarawa state as the host, where the opening match between Nasarawa United and Zamfara United is set to take place.

Expressing gratitude to the Nasarawa state government for swiftly accepting the hosting responsibility on short notice, Mr. Aluo acknowledged the efforts in putting the stadium in optimal condition for the league.

“Our desire is to maintain a good outing until the very last match,” he stated, urging fans to attend matches without engaging in any violent behavior.

In his address, Mr. Aluo emphasized the league’s ambition to be a source of pride for Nigeria, attracting public interest and television viewership. He warned against any attempts to influence match outcomes, assuring that officials involved in such acts would face sanctions.

To enhance visibility and draw corporate sponsors, the chairman revealed plans to stream matches online, a strategic move to rebrand the league. He expressed appreciation to the press for their unwavering support in promoting the league.

In response to the imminent commencement of the Nigeria Nationwide League (NNL) in Nasarawa state, the Permanent Secretary for Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Isaac Danladi, conveyed unwavering support for the event during an official statement.

Expressing gratitude to the NNL board for choosing Nasarawa as the host state, Mr. Danladi assured that the state is fully prepared to facilitate a seamless and successful league. “We are honored to host the NNL, and despite the short notice, Nasarawa is ready to provide a conducive environment for the competition,” he affirmed.

The Permanent Secretary commended the efforts of the NNL Chairman, Mr. George Aloud, for acknowledging the state’s swift response in putting the stadium in top-notch condition. He reiterated the state government’s commitment to fostering sports development and providing a platform for athletes to showcase their talents.

“As we host the opening match between Nasarawa United and Zamfara United, we assure all stakeholders that the state is committed to ensuring the safety and enjoyment of both players and fans,” Mr. Danladi stated.

Furthermore, he emphasized the significance of promoting sportsmanship and a violence-free environment. “Nasarawa state stands firmly against any form of violence during the league. We encourage fans to support their teams passionately but responsibly,” he added.

The Permanent Secretary extended best wishes to all participating teams and expressed optimism that the NNL matches hosted in Nasarawa would contribute to the overall growth of football in the state and the nation at large.

The CEO of NNL, Emmanuel Attah, took a moment to extend gratitude to the government for their continuous support. Chidi Okonkwo, Chairman of the NNL Club Owners Association, reassured the NNL board that all participating clubs are fully prepared for the upcoming competition.

With the opening match on the horizon, the NNL aims to set a new standard in Nigerian football, fostering a spirit of fair play, excitement, and a league that the nation can proudly stand behind.