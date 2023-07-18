Newly appointed chairman of the Nigeria National League (NNL), George Aluo has thanked the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau for finding him and other members worthy of steering the ship of the nation’s second tier football league to new heights and territories.

Aluo, a veteran sports journalist, spoke shortly after the new NNL Board was inaugurated in Abuja, on Monday inside the Conference Room of the Sunday Dankaro Football House, MKO Abiola, National Stadium, Abuja.

“I must thank Mr. President, Ibrahim Gusau in a special way for finding us worthy and capable of being given the mandate to be co-drivers of his vision of taking football in Nigeria, to the next level.”

“As a team, and individuals with integrity and uncommon passion for better and efficient management of our football, and by extension our leagues; we promise to work assiduously so as not to betray the trust you have invested in us, as a unit,” the NNL boss said.

He added: “The mandate is for us to run the NNL professionally, make it business oriented and not business as usual. God being our helper, our guiding principle would be to insist on doing things right and differently, at all times.”

He then pledged his loyalty and that of his board members to the Nigeria Football Federation; while promising to work very hard to realize the vision of its leadership, under Alhaji Gusau, in birthing a vastly improved and self-sustaining league.

“It is the most important league, and we are willing to make that a practical reality.

As a team, we are committed to making the NNL very attractive for the corporate world, would be partners, the fans and everyone out there. So, we appeal to the business community to buy-into our reinvigorated league, and partner with us in advancing the fortunes of the NNL.”

On officiating of matches in the NNL, Mr. Aluo said the new board under his watch is ready to apply all the necessary measures, with the aim of stemming the era of bad and incompetent refereeing. But clubs must also shun the erroneous impression that they must win at home, at all cost, even when it is glaring that they lack quality.

“We shall also be setting high standards with our match venues; as there shall be no more obscure venues. Teams in the NNL must accept hosting matches, in a stadium that makes playing football attractive,” he posited.